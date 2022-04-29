DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

3rd Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Boston Scientific IVC Filter Action


April 29, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


TRENTON, N.J. — A federal appeals panel has upheld dismissal of a lawsuit targeting Boston Scientific Corp.’s IVC filter, affirming that the plaintiff failed to prove that the company’s warnings were inadequate as a matter of law.

In an April 28 opinion, the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found the plaintiff failed to allege “deliberate concealment or nondisclosure of after-acquired knowledge of harmful effects, or manipulation of the post-market regulatory process.”

Richard Greisberg suffered a pulmonary embolism in 2002 and subsequently underwent implantation of a Greenfield Vena Cava Filter, which was intended to catch any blood clots …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Recalled Infant Formula and Gardasil

May 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS