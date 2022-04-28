Fla. Jury Hands Down $2.5 Million Verdict in Coloplast Pelvic Mesh Action

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida federal jury has awarded a plaintiff $2.5 million in a Coloplast Corp. pelvic mesh case, finding the product was defectively designed and that the company did not provide the implanting surgeon with adequate warnings about the risks.

In an April 26 verdict, the jury, sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, further found that Coloplast made negligent misrepresentations regarding the mesh’s risks, and fraudulently concealed those risks, which caused plaintiff Virginia Redding’s injuries.

In addition, the jury found Redding’s claims were not time-barred. Judge Carlos E. Mendoza presided over …