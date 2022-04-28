DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Fla. Jury Hands Down $2.5 Million Verdict in Coloplast Pelvic Mesh Action


April 28, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Verdict


ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida federal jury has awarded a plaintiff $2.5 million in a Coloplast Corp. pelvic mesh case, finding the product was defectively designed and that the company did not provide the implanting surgeon with adequate warnings about the risks.

In an April 26 verdict, the jury, sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, further found that Coloplast made negligent misrepresentations regarding the mesh’s risks, and fraudulently concealed those risks, which caused plaintiff Virginia Redding’s injuries.

In addition, the jury found Redding’s claims were not time-barred. Judge Carlos E. Mendoza presided over …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Recalled Infant Formula and Gardasil

May 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS