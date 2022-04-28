Fla. Jury Hands Down $2.5 Million Verdict in Coloplast Pelvic Mesh Action
April 28, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Verdict
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida federal jury has awarded a plaintiff $2.5 million in a Coloplast Corp. pelvic mesh case, finding the product was defectively designed and that the company did not provide the implanting surgeon with adequate warnings about the risks.
In an April 26 verdict, the jury, sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, further found that Coloplast made negligent misrepresentations regarding the mesh’s risks, and fraudulently concealed those risks, which caused plaintiff Virginia Redding’s injuries.
In addition, the jury found Redding’s claims were not time-barred. Judge Carlos E. Mendoza presided over …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Recalled Infant Formula and Gardasil
May 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick