Ethicon Reaches Settlement in Ohio Federal Pelvic Mesh Action

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Ethicon Inc. has agreed to settle an Ohio federal pelvic mesh case that was headed for trial, resolving the plaintiff’s claims for design defect, failure to warn, and non-conformance with representation, according to a recent court filing.

A joint notice of settlement was filed on April 15 before Judge Benita Y. Pearson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. Trial had been scheduled to begin April 11.

To treat her pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence, Jane Olzeski underwent implantation of an Ethicon TVT-Obturator pelvic mesh device and a Boston Scientific Pinnacle …