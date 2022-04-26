DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

5th Cir. Panel Upholds Dismissal of Action Targeting DePuy Knee Device, Bone Cement


April 26, 2022


NEW ORLEANS — A federal appellate panel has upheld dismissal of an action alleging a DePuy knee replacement device and bone cement were defective, ruling that the plaintiffs’ redhibition claim fails because they failed to identify a specific defect in the products.

In an April 14 opinion, the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel rejected the plaintiffs’ argument that they were not required to identify a defect, adding that they needed to proffer evidence of a specific defect that is “a characteristic or component of the thing sold, rather than the entire thing itself.”

