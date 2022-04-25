DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Calif. Federal Judge Dismisses RTI Surgical Pedicle Screw Lawsuit Without Prejudice


April 25, 2022


SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit targeting RTI Surgical’s pedicle screws, finding the plaintiff failed to explain how the products deviated from the intended design and did not allege her surgeon was provided with inadequate warnings.

On April 14, Judge Dale A. Drozd of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California further found the plaintiff failed to adequately allege a connection between RTI’s alleged negligence and her injuries.

Karin Fussy underwent a lumbar spine fusion on Jan. 20, 2012, during which her surgeon used “Pioneer Pedicle Screws” to hold her …


