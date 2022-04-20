Coloplast Denied Summary Judgment in Del. Federal Pelvic Mesh Action

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware federal judge has denied Coloplast Corp. summary judgment on claims for failure to warn, negligent misrepresentation and punitive damages in an action targeting its pelvic mesh device after refusing to exclude the specific causation opinions of the plaintiffs’ experts.

In an April 14 order, Judge Leonard Stark of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware also ruled there is a question of fact as to whether the implanting surgeon was provided with adequate warnings regarding the device’s risks.

Rosario Godreau-Rivera and Jose Rivera-Kercado sued Coloplast Corp. directly in the pelvic mesh multidistrict litigation …