Okla. Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Belviq Breast Cancer Lawsuit
April 15, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma federal judge has refused to dismiss an action accusing EISAI Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. of failing to warn that their weight loss drug Belviq can cause breast cancer and is ineffective.
In an April 12 order, Judge Scott L. Palk of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma found the plaintiff adequately alleged claims for negligence, strict liability, breach of warranty, and fraudulent and negligent misrepresentation.
Pamela Puskas began taking Belviq for weight loss in August 2018, and was diagnosed with breast cancer the following month. She and her husband sued …
FIRM NAMES
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Douglas & London
- Foliart Huff Ottaway & Bottom
- Phillips Murrah
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Walsh & Walsh
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
June 15, 2022 - None, None
None