Okla. Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Belviq Breast Cancer Lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma federal judge has refused to dismiss an action accusing EISAI Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. of failing to warn that their weight loss drug Belviq can cause breast cancer and is ineffective.

In an April 12 order, Judge Scott L. Palk of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma found the plaintiff adequately alleged claims for negligence, strict liability, breach of warranty, and fraudulent and negligent misrepresentation.

Pamela Puskas began taking Belviq for weight loss in August 2018, and was diagnosed with breast cancer the following month. She and her husband sued …