Device Manufacturer’s Motion to Compel Production of Device For Inspection Denied

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal magistrate judge has denied a medical device manufacturer’s motion to compel a plaintiff to produce a rib plate for inspection without the imposition of certain conditions, ruling that “all extrajudicial means for resolution” have not been exhausted.

On April 11, Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Deavers of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio ordered the parties to meet and confer within 30 days of the order.

Alissa Dreger underwent two operations at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in July and August 2019 during which KLS Martin LS’s rib plate and …