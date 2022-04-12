Lawsuits Accuse Exatech of Failing to Promptly Recall Defective Knee Device

NEW YORK — Four new lawsuits have been filed against Exactech Inc. and Exactech US Inc. in which plaintiffs allege the companies' Optetrak knee replacement systems were defectively designed and manufactured, requiring patients to sustain injuries and undergo revision sugeries.

The complaints, filed in New York federal and state courts, allege Exatech’s failure to properly package the Optetrak Comprehensive Total Knee System and/or the Optetrak Logic Comprehensive Knee System caused the liner to prematurely degrade, causing patients to experience severe pain, swelling, and instability.

Exatech initiated a nationwide recall on Feb. 7, explaining that “most of the inserts since 2004 …