JPML Sends Infant Formula NEC Claims to MDL Docket in Northern District of Illinois


April 11, 2022


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has sent claims against Abbott Laboratories relating to its infant formula products to a multidistrict litigation docket in the Northern District of Illinois, noting that “more cases are pending in this district than in any other district, and the Abbott defendants are based in the district.”

In the April 8 order, the JPML selected Hon. Rebecca R. Pallmeyer to oversee the coordinated pretrial proceedings.

By selecting the Northern District of Illinois, the JPML rejected efforts by Abbott Laboratories defendants to move the claims to the District of Connecticut.

