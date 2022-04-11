JPML Rejects MDL Request for Atrium ProLite, ProLoop Hernia Mesh Product Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation was not persuaded that the benefits of centralization outweigh the disruption to pending Atrium ProLite and ProLoop hernia mesh products, some of which have been pending for approximately four years, rejecting efforts to create a coordinated docket for the claims.

