DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

JPML Rejects MDL Request for Atrium ProLite, ProLoop Hernia Mesh Product Claims


April 11, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation was not persuaded that the benefits of centralization outweigh the disruption to pending Atrium ProLite and ProLoop hernia mesh products, some of which have been pending for approximately four years, rejecting efforts to create a coordinated docket for the claims.

In an April 5 order, the JPML denied a petition to create a coordinated multidistrict litigation docket for the hernia mesh lawsuits, opined that “given the relative slow growth of this litigation, we are not persuaded that the number of ProLite or ProLoop cases filed in or removed to federal …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

April 13, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS