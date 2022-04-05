Biomet Cannot Shake Nev. Federal Action Targeting M2a Magnum Hip
April 5, 2022
- Order
RENO, Nev. — A Nevada federal judge has denied Biomet summary judgment in an M2a Magnum hip replacement action, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the implanting surgeon was adequately warned of the risks of metallosis and post-operative infections.
On March 29, Judge Robert C. Jones of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada also ruled there are questions as to whether Biomet was provided notice of the breach of warranty claims and whether it acted “with a conscious disregard” of the plaintiff’s safety, warranting punitive damages.
Robert Hix underwent a total hip arthroplasty (THA) …
FIRM NAMES
- Alverson Taylor & Sanders
- Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles PC
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Wetherall Group Ltd.
