DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

9th Cir. Certifies Causation Question to Calif. High Court in Electroshock Device Case


April 4, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appellate court has asked the California Supreme Court to address the question of whether the plaintiff in an electroshock therapy device case can establish causation by showing that a stronger warning provided to doctors would have caused a prudent patient to decline the treatment.

In an April 1 order, the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel certified the question of whether under California law, a plaintiff can establish causation by showing that her doctor would have communicated the stronger warning to the patient, and a prudent person in the patient’s position would have declined …

FIRM NAMES
  • Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman PC
  • DK Law Group LLP
  • Poole Shaffery & Koegle LLP
  • Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

April 13, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS