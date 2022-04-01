9th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Victoza Failure-to-Warn Claims for Lack of Expert Testimony
April 1, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Memorandum
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals panel has refused to reinstate a case accusing Novo Nordisk A/S of failing to warn that its incretin-based diabetes drug Victoza (liraglutide) can case pancreatic cancer, finding the trial court did not abuse its discretion in barring the testimony of plaintiffs’ sole expert witness.
In a March 28 memorandum, the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel noted the expert, Dr. Robert Gale, was “alone” in the scientific community in his view that Victoza causes cancer, and did not independently review studies published since 2015 finding no such link.
Plaintiffs allege they developed pancreatic …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
April 13, 2022 - None, None
None