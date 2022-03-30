Philips CPAP MDL Judge Appoints Co-Lead Counsel, Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee

PITTSBURGH –– The Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing the Philips CPAP MDL docket has tapped Sandra Duggan of Levin Sedran & Berman, Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss, Kelly K. Iverson of Lynch Carpenter and Steven A. Schwartz of Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith as co-lead counsel.

In a March 24 order, Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania also appointed members of the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee.

The members are William Audet of Audet & Partners, Ron Austin of Ron Austin Law, Michael J. Blakely Jr. of Pope McGlamry, Virginia Buchanan of Levin …