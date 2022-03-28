Lawsuit Against Hormone Replacement Manufacturer Remanded to W. Va. State Court

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — A West Virginia federal judge has remanded a lawsuit in which a woman alleges she was injured by hormone replacement pellets manufactured by BioTE Medical LLC, ruling the plaintiff should be allowed to join the non-diverse medical practitioner defendants to ensure consistent, unified results.

In a March 25 order, Judge Irene C. Berger of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia explained that litigating all of the claims — which involve a single set of facts and damages —will avoid the risk of inconsistent rulings.

West Virginia resident Stacey Jeffries underwent hormone …