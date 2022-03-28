Colo. Federal Judge Allows Wright Medical Hip Action to Proceed

DENVER — A Colorado federal judge has refused to dismiss a strict liability manufacturing defect claim levied against Wright Medical Technology Inc. in a hip replacement action, ruling the plaintiff adequately alleged the device he received differed from the manufacturer’s specifications, causing him injury.

In the March 25 order, Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado also refused to dismiss the fraudulent concealment claim, ruling the plaintiff sufficiently pled that Wright Medical was aware of the device’s high failure rates, yet did not disclose them to surgeons or the public.

Jon Dean underwent …