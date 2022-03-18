DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Pa. Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Action Targeting Bard G2 IVC Filter


March 18, 2022


HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to dismiss a C.R. Bard inferior vena cava filter case, ruling that the plaintiff sufficiently pled his claims for negligent design, manufacturing, and failure to warn by specifying the device’s alleged design and manufacturing defects.

On March 15, Judge Marilyn Horan of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania also refused to dismiss the negligent misrepresentation claim, finding the plaintiff adequately pled that Bard made misrepresentations to his doctor that induced them to use the device.

Eric Mikula was implanted with Bard’s G2 IVC filter in 2008 …

