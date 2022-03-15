DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Smith & Nephew Hip Action Untimely Under Statute of Repose, Tenn. Court Affirms


March 15, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Court of Appeals has refused to reinstate a Smith & Nephew hip replacement action, ruling the plaintiff’s claims are time-barred under the state’s 10-year statute of repose and that it does not contain exceptions for latent diseases and fraudulent concealment.

In a March 14 order, the appellate panel explained that it is not a legislative body and therefore cannot create two new exceptions to the statute.

Dolores Jones underwent a left total hip replacement on Jan. 12, 2009, during which her surgeon implanted S&N’s metal-on-metal hip system. The metal-on-metal bearing surface allegedly caused a gradual …

FIRM NAMES
  • Hughes & Coleman
  • Ponce Law
  • Wyatt Tarrant & Combs LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Recalled Infant Formula

March 23, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS