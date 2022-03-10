N.C. Federal Judge Dismisses Biomet Hip Case for Lack of Expert Testimony
March 10, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina federal judge has awarded Biomet Inc. summary judgment in a hip replacement action, ruling the plaintiff cannot establish causation because she failed to present an expert medical witness or expert medical evidence.
In a March 9 order, Judge James C. Dever III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina rejected the plaintiff’s argument that her orthopedic surgeon’s testimony created a material fact regarding causation.
North Carolina resident Cathy Hill underwent a total right hip replacement during which her surgeon implanted a Biomet orthopedic implant with ring lock plus acetabular …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
MORE DETAILS