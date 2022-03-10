N.C. Federal Judge Dismisses Biomet Hip Case for Lack of Expert Testimony

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina federal judge has awarded Biomet Inc. summary judgment in a hip replacement action, ruling the plaintiff cannot establish causation because she failed to present an expert medical witness or expert medical evidence.

In a March 9 order, Judge James C. Dever III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina rejected the plaintiff’s argument that her orthopedic surgeon’s testimony created a material fact regarding causation.

North Carolina resident Cathy Hill underwent a total right hip replacement during which her surgeon implanted a Biomet orthopedic implant with ring lock plus acetabular …