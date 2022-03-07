Jury Trial to Begin in Arizona Federal Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Action
March 7, 2022
PHOENIX — A jury trial is set to begin in an Arizona federal action targeting Ethicon’s Gynecare Prolift and TVT Secur pelvic mesh devices on claims for negligence, design defect and punitive damages.
Opening arguments will take place on March 7 before Senior Judge David G. Campbell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.
The jury will be asked to decide whether Ethicon and its parent company Johnson & Johnson designed a “defective and unreasonably dangerous” product. In a March 6 order, Judge Campbell
Amanda McBroom was implanted with the pelvic mesh devices on April …
