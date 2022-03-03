7th Cir. Affirms Dismissal of Cook IVC Filter Case as Untimely Under Statute of Repose
March 3, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
CHICAGO — A federal appellate panel has upheld dismissal of a Cook Inc. IVC filter action, ruling the plaintiff’s product liability claims are untimely under Indiana’s statute of repose.
In a March 2 opinion, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the statute was not tolled by Cook’s alleged fraudulent misrepresentations regarding the device’s risks.
Oregon resident Valerie Cortez alleges she was injured by Cook’s Gunter Tulip Vena Cava Filter, which was implanted on Dec. 14, 2006, to prevent pulmonary embolisms. Cortez filed a short-form complaint in the In re: Cook Medical, Inc. Filters Marketing, Sales Practices and …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Infant Formula, Philips CPAP, Hernia Mesh And More
March 30, 2022 - New Orleans, LA
Windsor Court Hotel
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Emerging Hernia Mesh Litigations - Strattice and Covidien
March 09, 2022 - None, None
None