7th Cir. Affirms Dismissal of Cook IVC Filter Case as Untimely Under Statute of Repose


March 3, 2022


CHICAGO — A federal appellate panel has upheld dismissal of a Cook Inc. IVC filter action, ruling the plaintiff’s product liability claims are untimely under Indiana’s statute of repose.

In a March 2 opinion, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the statute was not tolled by Cook’s alleged fraudulent misrepresentations regarding the device’s risks.

