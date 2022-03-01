Wright Conserve Hip Implant Case Proceeds in Nevada Federal Court

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada federal judge has allowed claims for strict liability failure to warn, negligence, and punitive damages to proceed against Wright Medical Technology Inc. in an action targeting its Conserve hip implant system, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the device was defective as designed and the warnings were inadequate.

However, in the Feb. 28 order, Chief Judge Miranda M. Du of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada dismissed the strict liability design defect claim, predicting the California Supreme Court would apply comment k immunity.

California citizen Anthony Laron underwent a …