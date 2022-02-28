Daubert Opinions Issued in Wash. Federal Pelvic Mesh Action

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has issued several Daubert rulings in an Ethicon pelvic mesh action, ruling the plaintiff’s experts may offer testimony criticizing the cut of the TVT-Exact and may offer alternative design opinions because they could be relevant to the design defect claim.

However, in the Feb. 23 order, Judge Benjamin Settle of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington ruled the experts may not criticize Ethicon for failing to conduct a certain level of testing or studies of the TVT-Exact.

In February 2014, Leslie White was surgically implanted with TVT-Exact to treat …