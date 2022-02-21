Conn. Federal Judge Dismisses Medtronic Trach Tube Lawsuit Without Prejudice

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit targeting Medtronic Inc.’s tracheostomy tube, finding the plaintiff failed to adequately allege how the device was defective or whether the company provided any warnings or instructions to the implanting surgeon.

In the Feb. 18 order, Judge Michael P. Shea of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut further ruled that the plaintiff’s wrongful death claim is subsumed by the Connecticut Products Liability Act.

Alexandra Moran was implanted with Medtronic’s Shiley tracheostomy tube in December 2018 to help her breathe. In March 2019, she suffered a …