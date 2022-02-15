JPML to Hear Petition Relating to Atrium ProLite, ProLoop Hernia Mesh Product Claims
February 15, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hear a petition relating to the creation of an MDL docket for claims pending against Atrium Medical Corp. for its ProLite and ProLoop hernia mesh products at its March hearing, according to a recent order.
In the Feb. 14 order, the JPML stated that the March 31 hearing is scheduled to take place in-person in New Orleans, but cautioned that “the Panel continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
“At present, the Panel intends to hear oral argument in person, but reserves the option to hear oral argument by …
