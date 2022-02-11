N.J. Elmiron Eye Damage Actions Designated as Multicounty Litigation
February 11, 2022
TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court has designated actions alleging the bladder cyst drug Elmiron causes eye damage as multicounty litigation for centralized management purposes.
According to a Feb. 10 notice, the cases filed in counties across New Jersey will be sent to the Bergen County (N.J.) Superior Court and assigned to Judge Rachelle Harz, who will oversee management and trial issues and may return the actions to their original counties for disposition.
Defendants in the actions include Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Research & Development LLC, Janssen Ortho LLC, and Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceuticals LLC.
The FDA approved Elmiron in …
