Fla. App. Court Refuses to Compel Clinic to Administer Ivermectin to COVID-19 Patient
February 9, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida appellate panel has upheld denial of a petition to compel Mayo Clinic to treat a COVID-19 patient with an “ivermectin cocktail,” ruling the plaintiffs failed to establish that the rights of privacy, self-determination, or any other right entitled them to the injunctive relief requested.
In a Jan. 27 opinion, the Florida Court of Appeal, 1st District, ruled that Florida law does not provide a substantive legal basis to compel a hospital, physicians, or medical staff to administer treatment against their medical judgment or perceived ethics.
Daniel Pisano was in a medically induced coma, attached …
