DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Fla. App. Court Refuses to Compel Clinic to Administer Ivermectin to COVID-19 Patient


February 9, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida appellate panel has upheld denial of a petition to compel Mayo Clinic to treat a COVID-19 patient with an “ivermectin cocktail,” ruling the plaintiffs failed to establish that the rights of privacy, self-determination, or any other right entitled them to the injunctive relief requested.

In a Jan. 27 opinion, the Florida Court of Appeal, 1st District, ruled that Florida law does not provide a substantive legal basis to compel a hospital, physicians, or medical staff to administer treatment against their medical judgment or perceived ethics.

Daniel Pisano was in a medically induced coma, attached …

FIRM NAMES
  • AndersonGlenn LLP
  • Childers Law LLC
  • Rogers Towers
  • Smith Hulsey & Busey

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know

February 23, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS