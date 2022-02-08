Negligent Design Claim Proceeds Against Coloplast in Ind. Federal Pelvic Mesh Case
February 8, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
HAMMOND, Ind. — An Indiana federal judge has denied Coloplast Corp. summary judgment on a negligent design defect claim in a pelvic mesh device case, ruling the plaintiff may rely upon the causation testimony of Dr. Michael Margolis.
However, in a Feb. 4 order, Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana dismissed the strict liability claims, ruling they are barred by comment k to the Restatement (Second) of Torts, Section 402A.
Rebecca Martinez was diagnosed with pelvic organ prolapse and in 2016 was implanted with Coloplast’s Restorelle Y polypropylene surgical …
FIRM NAMES
- Katz Korin Cunningham PC
- King & Spalding
- Salim-Beasley LLC
- Yosha Cook & Tisch
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Emerging Hernia Mesh Litigations - Strattice and Covidien
March 09, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick