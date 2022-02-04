Ore. Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Targeting DePuy Modular Hip Device
February 4, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting DePuy’s modular hip device, ruling the plaintiff failed to present evidence that the device was defectively designed or manufactured.
In a Feb. 3 order, Judge Michael Simon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon explained that the plaintiff provided no evidence regarding consumer expectations other than his own subjective expectations about the longevity of the device.
Jurgen Vollrath underwent hip replacement surgery in December 2010, during which he was implanted with DePuy’s S-ROM modular hip device with a separate titanium stem, sleeve and head. Vollrath …
