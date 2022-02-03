FDA Investigating Possible Increased Risk of Death with Cancer Drug Ukoniq
February 3, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration says it is investigating a possible increased risk of death with TG Therapeutics’ cancer drug Ukoniq (umbralisib), explaining that initial findings from a clinical trial showed such a risk in patients taking the medicine.
In a Feb. 3 Drug Safety Communication, the agency said “because of the seriousness of this safety concern and the similarities between the two types of cancer for which this drug is approved and the type of cancer that was studied in the clinical trial, the FDA is alerting patients and health care professionals that FDA is re-evaluating …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know
February 23, 2022 - None, None
None