FDA Investigating Possible Increased Risk of Death with Cancer Drug Ukoniq

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration says it is investigating a possible increased risk of death with TG Therapeutics’ cancer drug Ukoniq (umbralisib), explaining that initial findings from a clinical trial showed such a risk in patients taking the medicine.

In a Feb. 3 Drug Safety Communication, the agency said “because of the seriousness of this safety concern and the similarities between the two types of cancer for which this drug is approved and the type of cancer that was studied in the clinical trial, the FDA is alerting patients and health care professionals that FDA is re-evaluating …