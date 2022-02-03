Striker Hip Case Time-Barred, Ala. Federal Judge Rules

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting Stryker’s artificial hip implants, ruling it is time-barred by the state’s two-year statute of limitations because the plaintiff was aware her devices failed in January 2019, yet filed suit in May 2021.

In a Jan. 31 order, Judge W. Keith Watkins of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama dismissed the action with prejudice.

Rhonda Sanders in 2009 had both hips replaced with prosthetic metal-on-metal hips designed and manufactured by defendants Stryker Corp., Stryker Sales Corp. and Howmedica Osteonics Corp. By 2013, Sanders developed serious …