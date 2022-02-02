Mo. Federal Bard Pelvic Mesh Action Dismissed for Lack of Jurisdiction

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has dismissed a multi-plaintiff pelvic mesh action for lack of personal jurisdiction, ruling that C.R. Bard Inc. is not “at home” in Missouri and the plaintiffs failed to allege a connection between its sale of the devices in the state and their injuries.

In a Feb. 1 order, Judge Ronnie L. White of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri explained that “the mere marketing of pelvic mesh implants in Missouri does not make Bard’s connection with the state continuous and systematic as to render it at home here.”