Mass. Federal Judge Sends DePuy Hip Case to State Court


January 31, 2022


BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has remanded a DePuy Pinnacle hip replacement case to state court, ruling the plaintiff has pled a viable claim of negligence against the non-diverse distributor defendants.

In a Jan. 28 order, Judge Allison D. Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts found the plaintiff adequately alleged his surgeon relied upon the distributor defendants’ representations and assistance in the use of the Pinnacle system and that their actions led to his injuries.

James Deshaies was implanted with the DePuy metal-on-metal hip replacement Pinnacle system, distributed by DJD Medical Inc. Deshaies …

