Pinnacle Hip System Case Remanded to Mass. State Court

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has remanded a DePuy Pinnacle hip replacement case to state court, ruling the plaintiff has pled a viable claim of negligence against the non-diverse distributor defendants.

In a Jan. 28 order, Judge Allison D. Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts found the plaintiff adequately alleged his surgeon relied upon the distributor defendants’ representations and assistance in the use of the Pinnacle system and that their actions led to his injuries.

Peter Coyle was implanted with the DePuy metal-on-metal hip replacement Pinnacle system, which was distributed by DJD Medical …