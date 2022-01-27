Mo. Federal Judge Refuses to Transfer, Consolidate Case Targeting Gilead’s HIV Drugs

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has refused to transfer a putative class action targeting Gilead Sciences Inc.’s HIV drugs to consolidate it with 48 other cases pending against the company in California federal court, ruling it would prejudice the plaintiffs.

In a Jan. 26 order, Judge Matthew T. Schlep of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri noted the California litigation is at an advanced stage in the proceedings and involves personal injury claims, whereas the claims in the instant action are for unfair or deceptive practices and unjust enrichment.

Gilead simultaneously developed tenofovir disoproxil …