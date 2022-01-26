Fla. Federal Judge Dismisses Losartan Wrongful Death Lawsuit as Preempted
January 26, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TAMPA, Fla. — A wrongful death lawsuit filed against the maker of Losartan and a drugstore chain is preempted because it would require the defendants to unilaterally change the drug’s warnings and alter its composition in violation of federal law, a Florida federal judge has ruled.
In a Jan. 24 order, Judge Charlene E. Honeywell of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida closed the case against Aurobindo Pharma USA and CVS Pharmacy.
Rose Marie Hernandez received a prescription for Losartan HCTZ 50-12.5 mg oral tablets in April 2019 and filled the prescription at a CVS Pharmacy. …
FIRM NAMES
- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Cipriani & Werner
- Pansler Law Firm
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know
February 23, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: MDL Litigation Conference - Mass Tort Litigation & The Current Landscape
January 26, 2022 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series