Fla. Federal Judge Dismisses Losartan Wrongful Death Lawsuit as Preempted

TAMPA, Fla. — A wrongful death lawsuit filed against the maker of Losartan and a drugstore chain is preempted because it would require the defendants to unilaterally change the drug’s warnings and alter its composition in violation of federal law, a Florida federal judge has ruled.

In a Jan. 24 order, Judge Charlene E. Honeywell of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida closed the case against Aurobindo Pharma USA and CVS Pharmacy.

Rose Marie Hernandez received a prescription for Losartan HCTZ 50-12.5 mg oral tablets in April 2019 and filled the prescription at a CVS Pharmacy. …