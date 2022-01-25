DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Design, Manufacturing Defect Claims Proceed in Electroshock Therapy Device Lawsuit


January 25, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has refused to dismiss design and manufacturing defect claims in a lawsuit targeting Somatics Inc.’s electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) device, finding the plaintiff adequately alleged the device was unreasonably dangerous.

However, in the Jan. 21 order, Judge Jean C. Hamilton of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri dismissed the negligence claim in part, ruling it is impliedly preempted because it is based upon a failure to comply with the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Janelle Schnulle underwent 33 sessions of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) using Somatics’ Thymatron System IV device. She …

FIRM NAMES
  • Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman
  • Johnson & Bell Ltd.

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: MDL Litigation Conference - Mass Tort Litigation & The Current Landscape

January 26, 2022 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS