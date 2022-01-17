Allergan Biocell Breast Implant Class Action Remains in N.J. Federal Court

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to remand a medical monitoring class action involving Allegran’s Biocell textured breast implants, ruling that the Class Action Fairness Act’s diversity requirements have been met.

In a Jan. 14 order, Judge Brian R. Martinotti of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey noted that all plaintiffs are New Jersey citizens, and that Allergan Inc. is a citizen of Delaware and Illinois at the time of removal and a citizen of Delaware and California at the time the complaint was filed.

Lead plaintiff Naida Chipego and class members, …