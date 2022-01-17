DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Allergan Biocell Breast Implant Class Action Remains in N.J. Federal Court


January 17, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


HACKENSACK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to remand a medical monitoring class action involving Allegran’s Biocell textured breast implants, ruling that the Class Action Fairness Act’s diversity requirements have been met.

In a Jan. 14 order, Judge Brian R. Martinotti of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey noted that all plaintiffs are New Jersey citizens, and that Allergan Inc. is a citizen of Delaware and Illinois at the time of removal and a citizen of Delaware and California at the time the complaint was filed.

Lead plaintiff Naida Chipego and class members, …

FIRM NAMES
  • Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman
  • Reed Smith

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know

February 23, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: MDL Litigation Conference - Mass Tort Litigation & The Current Landscape

January 26, 2022 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS