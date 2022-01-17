Texas Federal Judge Allows Life Care Planner’s Opinions in Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Action
January 17, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas federal judge has refused to exclude the case specific opinions of plaintiff’s expert Robert D. Tremp Jr. in an Ethicon pelvic mesh action, ruling he is qualified to offer opinions in the areas in which he specializes as a certified rehabilitation counselor and licensed therapist.
In a Jan. 13 order, Judge Gray H. Miller of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas found Tremp’s life care plan is supported by the opinions of the plaintiff’s medical expert and therefore admissible.
“He has provided the reasons for the recommendations that render them …
FIRM NAMES
- Bossier & Associates
- Butler Snow LLP
- Martin Baughman PLLC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: MDL Litigation Conference - Mass Tort Litigation & The Current Landscape
January 26, 2022 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know
February 23, 2022 - None, None
None