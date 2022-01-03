Ethicon, J&J Awarded Summary Judgment in Md. Federal Pelvic Mesh Case
January 3, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge has awarded Ethicon and Johnson & Johnson summary judgment in a pelvic mesh case, finding the plaintiff’s claims for design defect, breach of warranty, and fraud fail because her case-specific expert failed to explain the methodology he used in reaching his conclusions.
In a Dec. 28 order, Judge George L. Russell III of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland further found the failure-to-warn claims are barred by the learned intermediary doctrine because the implanting surgeon testified that a different warning would not have changed her prescribing decision.
Paula Donalds was implanted …
FIRM NAMES
- Salsbury Sullivan LLC
- Venable LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's MDL Litigation Conference: Mass Tort Litigation - The Current Landscape
January 26, 2022 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach