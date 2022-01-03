DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Merck Awarded Summary Judgment in Wis. Federal Singulair Action


January 3, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin federal judge has awarded Merck & Company Inc. summary judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of negligently misrepresenting the risks of its asthma product Singulair, ruling it cannot be held liable because it did not manufacture or sell the generic product used by the plaintiff.

In a Dec. 27 order, Judge William C. Griesbach of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin found the plaintiffs failed to show Merck “manufactured, distributed, sold, or promoted the specific product alleged to have caused the claimant’s injury or harm,” as required by the state’s …

FIRM NAMES
  • Mayer Graff & Wallace LLP
  • Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren
  • Venable LLP

