Design, Manufacturing Defect Claims Dismissed from Md. Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Case

BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge has dismissed claims for design defect and negligent manufacturing defect from an Ethicon pelvic mesh action, ruling the plaintiffs failed to specify how the alleged defects caused their injuries.

In a Dec. 28 order, Judge George L. Russell III of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland also dismissed the claims for breach of warranty, ruling they are time-barred, and the fraud-based claims, holding they lack the requisite specificity.

Catherine Thomas was implanted with an Ethicon TVT-Secur pelvic mesh device in 2007 to treat her stress urinary incontinence and Patricia Shiflett was …