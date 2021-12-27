Gilead Ordered to Produce Database Info Concerning Salesperson Visits in HIV Drugs Case
December 27, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal magistrate judge has ordered Gilead Sciences Inc. to produce database information concerning visits its salespeople made to healthcare providers, ruling it is relevant to claims that the company failed to adequately warn of the risks posed by its HIV drugs.
In a Dec. 17 order, Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California rejected Gilead’s argument that the salesperson and health care provider depositions alone can provide that information.
“Under Gilead’s proposal, a salesperson’s vague memory as to how many visits the salesperson made to a …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Litigation Conference: Mass Tort Litigation - The Current Landscape
January 26, 2022 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick