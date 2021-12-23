DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Allergan Unit Seeks Dismissal of Former Supermodel’s CoolSculpting Injury Lawsuit


December 23, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint
  • Motion


NEW YORK – An Allergan unit has asked a New York federal judge to dismiss former supermodel Linda Evangelista’s lawsuit alleging its CoolSculpting fat-freezing system permanently disfigured her, arguing she and her doctor were adequately warned of the risks.

In a Dec. 21 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. says before Evangelista received her first CoolSculpting treatment, she signed a consent form which listed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) as one of the risks.

According to Evangelista’s complaint, PAH is an adverse effect that occurs when fat cells treated …

FIRM NAMES
  • Butler Snow LLP
  • Sills Cummis & Gross LLP
  • Wrobel Markham LLP

