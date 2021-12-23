Bellwether Plaintiff Denied New Trial in C.R. Bard Hernia Mesh Case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has denied a plaintiff’s motion for a new trial in the first bellwether C.R. Bard hernia mesh case, rejecting his argument that the jury was prejudiced by defendants’ repeated violation of the court’s motion in limine (MIL) orders.

On Dec. 21, Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio found that none of the evidence or statements presented by Bard were so egregious or outrageous as to warrant a new trial.

Steven Johns underwent repair of a ventral hernia in July 2015, during which his …