7th Cir. Reinstates Cook Medical IVC Cases as Timely

CHICAGO — A federal appellate panel has reinstated two Cook Medical Inc. IVC filter cases that were directly filed into the multidistrict litigation docket, finding they are governed by the law of their originating jurisdictions and are therefore timely.

In a Dec. 16 opinion, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found Cook “implicitly consented to using choice-of-law rules for the plaintiffs as if they had filed in their home states.”

Victoria Looper and Sammie Lambert filed their lawsuits directly in the In re Cook Medical Inc. IVC Filter multidistrict litigation, MDL No. 2570, in the U.S. District Court …