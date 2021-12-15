Fla. Federal Belviq Breast Cancer Action Survives Dismissal Motion
December 15, 2021
OCALA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has refused to dismiss an action in which a woman alleges Belviq caused her breast cancer, ruling she adequately pled the weight loss drug was unreasonably dangerous because its active ingredient had a propensity to cause cancer.
However, in the Dec. 14 order, Judge Anne C. Conway of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida dismissed the plaintiff’s claim for fraudulent misrepresentation, finding plaintiff failed to adequately allege how she or her doctor’s decisions were affected by defendants’ advertisements.
Before seeking FDA approval for Belviq, defendants Eisai Inc. and Arena …
