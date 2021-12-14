Calif. Federal Judge Dismisses Boston Scientific Pelvic Mesh Case as Untimely

SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting Boston Scientific’s Obtryx pelvic mesh device, finding the claims are untimely because the plaintiff failed to allege she could not have discovered the cause of her injuries sooner despite a reasonably diligent investigation.

However, in the Dec. 1 order, Judge Michael M. Anello of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California allowed the plaintiff to file an amended complaint.

Sarah Palleson was implanted with BSC’s polypropylene Obtryx Mesh Product Transobturator Midurethral Sling System in November 2009 to treat her stress urinary incontinence. Following the procedure, …