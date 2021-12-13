Jurisdictional Discovery Ordered in Calif. Federal Thermage Action

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has ordered jurisdictional discovery in a lawsuit targeting the Thermage CPT facial rejuvenation device, noting defendant Solta Medical Inc.’s principal place of business used to be in the state, and it still has ongoing operations in California.

In a Dec. 6 order, Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California also dismissed the case without prejudice and allowed the pro se plaintiff to amend her complaint.

Hsin Lin underwent a facial procedure with the Thermage device on Jan. 22, 2019, and alleges she was injured as …